3 coaches of Silchar-Trivandrum Express gutted in fire, no casualties

NET Bureau

Three coaches of Silchar-Trivandram Express caught fire in the early hours of Sunday, while it was stationed at Silchar railway station in Assam.

The fire services and SDRF personnel reached the spot soon after the heavy fumes were noticed coming out of the coaches. No causality has been reported so far.

he fire has been brought under control, however, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to a report by Assam Tribune, the fire broke out in a sleeper class coach close to the pantry car of the express train, which had then spread to two other coaches.

Source: India today