Wed, 04 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

3-day AASU protest against CAB from Dec 4

3-day AASU protest against CAB from Dec 4
December 04
02:15 2019
NET Bureau

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and its 30 allied organisations representing various indigenous communities would launch a three-day statewide protest demonstration from December 4, as part of its ongoing movement against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The students’ body today informed the media here that all its districts and regional units have been mobilised along with the units of its 30 allied organisations to organise protest demonstrations in each and every town and village of Assam on December 4, 5 and 6, and unite people against this ‘anti-Assamese’ move of the Union government.

“Once again, the State has fallen prey to the vote bank politics surrounding illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The Assam Accord, that has provisions for protecting the interest of the indigenous Assamese people, is being violated and an unconstitutional legislation, which proposes to grant citizenship on the basis of religion, is being imposed on the people of Assam, which is not acceptable,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

Earlier, AASU had organised cycle rallies protesting against the CAB in different parts of the State with the help of other indigenous organisations.

