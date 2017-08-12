Sat, 12 Aug 2017

3-Day Programme for Independence Day in Assam

3-Day Programme for Independence Day in Assam
August 12
11:38 2017
The Assam Government will observe the 71st Independence Day with a three-day programme in a befitting manner throughout the state.

All the Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers are directed to celebrate the occasion by organising various programmes in their respective Headquarters for three days beginning August 13.

As per the programme, events such as extempore speech, drawing, music and other similar competitions will be held among school students and the prizes for the winners will be given at the Independence Day function, said a government release on Friday.

Similarly, on August 14 ‘Run for National Integrity’ will be organised in all Circles, Blocks, District and Sub-Divisional Headquarters.

Sports competitions will also be organised among children and youth on the 13th and 14th of this month with the prizes distributed in the main function of Independence Day on 15th August, the release added.

-PTI

Assam Independence Day
