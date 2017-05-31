3 Held in Churachandpur for Possessing 2,780 Rounds of Ammunition

Three people were arrested after 2,780 rounds of ammunition of AK rifle were seized from their possession in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said.

The three people – Khaigninlal Haokip, Jangkhokhonao and Timkangphai – were travelling in a car on Tuesday. During checking of vehicles at Kangvi area in Churachandpur district, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles found the ammunition and arrested them.

A case has been registered against them after the ammunition were seized from their possession, the police added.

-PTI