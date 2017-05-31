Wed, 31 May 2017

3 Held in Churachandpur for Possessing 2,780 Rounds of Ammunition

May 31
17:18 2017
Three people were arrested after 2,780 rounds of ammunition of AK rifle were seized from their possession in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said.

The three people – Khaigninlal Haokip, Jangkhokhonao and Timkangphai – were travelling in a car on Tuesday. During checking of vehicles at Kangvi area in Churachandpur district, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles found the ammunition and arrested them.

A case has been registered against them after the ammunition were seized from their possession, the police added.

-PTI

Churachandpur
