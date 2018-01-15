Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 15 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

3 Held with Gold Bars in Body Cavities at Guwahati, Silchar

3 Held with Gold Bars in Body Cavities at Guwahati, Silchar
January 15
15:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CISF officials on Sunday apprehended three passengers at Guwahati and Silchar airports in Assam for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth about Rs 74 lakh by wrapping them in balloons and concealing them in their body cavities.

In the first case at the Guwahati airport, the security force personnel detected metal pieces in the body of a passenger, travelling to Kolkata, during frisking and he was subsequently taken for detailed checking.

“During thorough checking, the passenger revealed that he is carrying five pieces of gold bar (100 gms each) wrapped in balloon inside his rectum.

“The passenger and the seized gold bars were handed over to Custom officials,” a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said here.

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 15 lakh, he said.

Two similar cases were detected at the Silchar airport today, he added.

While one passenger was travelling to Kolkata, the other was bound for Delhi.

The value of the gold seized in these two cases is about Rs 59 lakh, the spokesperson said.

All the cases have been handed over to the Customs, he said.

PTI

Tags
CISFCustomguwahatisilchar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.