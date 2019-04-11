Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 11 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

3 Injured In Poll Violence In Tali constituency of Arunachal, 40 Per Cent Polling Till 1 PM

3 Injured In Poll Violence In Tali constituency of Arunachal, 40 Per Cent Polling Till 1 PM
April 11
15:46 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

At least three persons were seriously injured in a clash between supporters of two rival political parties under Tali assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district during polling on Thursday, police said.

Polling personnel were not among the injured and voting was underway, an election official said.

The injured were evacuated by a chopper, Director General of Police (DGP) SBK Singh said.

District Electoral Officer Santosh Kumar Rai said the clash occurred between supporters of two political parties, outside a polling booth at Pipsorang.

The DEO, however, could not give details about the political parties whose supporters were involved in the clash as phone connectivity in the area is very bad.

“I got the information via wireless message and details are awaited,” Mr Rai added.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in the state was 40.34 per cent till 1 pm, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kangki Darang said.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra and his wife Neelam Mishra exercised their franchise at a polling station at Government Secondary School in state capital Itanagar.

Appreciating the people for having turned up to take part in the democratic process, he said enthusiastic participation of the voters reflects their awareness and enthusiasm.

Khandu cast his vote at a polling station at Government Higher Secondary School at Momba in Tawang district, bordering China.

There were reports of EVMs developing technical snags from several districts but the election authorities replaced the machines immediately and voting was not disturbed, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

Voting is underway in 57 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Source: NDTV

Tags
2019 General Election2019 Lok Sabha electionsarunachal pradeshnortheast
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.