3 Killed as Bombings Rock Jakarta

At least three persons were killed and dozens injured after two explosions went off near a crowded bus station in the eastern part of the Indonesian capital on Wednesday, a local TV quoted police as saying.

An eyewitness said that bombs exploded twice near a bus stop facility in Kampung Melayu at about 9 p.m.

“The first explosion was very hard and the second one was rather low. I saw several parts of bodies and organs,” an eye witness told television.

“I saw some victims were rushed to hospitals,” he added.

-IANS