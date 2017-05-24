Wed, 24 May 2017

Northeast Today

3 Killed as Bombings Rock Jakarta

3 Killed as Bombings Rock Jakarta
May 24
22:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

At least three persons were killed and dozens injured after two explosions went off near a crowded bus station in the eastern part of the Indonesian capital on Wednesday, a local TV quoted police as saying.

An eyewitness said that bombs exploded twice near a bus stop facility in Kampung Melayu at about 9 p.m.

“The first explosion was very hard and the second one was rather low. I saw several parts of bodies and organs,” an eye witness told television.

“I saw some victims were rushed to hospitals,” he added.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.