Thu, 16 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

3 Manipur Rifles Personnel Die in Road Accident

3 Manipur Rifles Personnel Die in Road Accident
November 16
12:56 2017
Three Manipur Rifles personnel died in a road accident when the escort vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident along Tamenglong-Khongsang road near Khongsang, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were part of the security convoy of Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had gone to Tamenglong district headquarters to inaugurate a hospital on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 5 pm when one of the escort vehicles fell into a gorge while returning to capital Imphal from Tamenglong town.

The deceased have been identified as Havildar Somorjit, Riflemen Dominic and Kh Bungo, a police officer said.

-PTI

Manipur Rifles
