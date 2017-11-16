3 Manipur Rifles Personnel Die in Road Accident

Three Manipur Rifles personnel died in a road accident when the escort vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident along Tamenglong-Khongsang road near Khongsang, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were part of the security convoy of Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had gone to Tamenglong district headquarters to inaugurate a hospital on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 5 pm when one of the escort vehicles fell into a gorge while returning to capital Imphal from Tamenglong town.

The deceased have been identified as Havildar Somorjit, Riflemen Dominic and Kh Bungo, a police officer said.

-PTI