3 More Dead, Overall Flood Situation Improves in Assam

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Friday, although three more persons lost their lives, taking the death toll in flood-related incidents in the state to 24, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Over 3.67 lakh people in five districts were still reeling under the deluge, it added. According to the ASDMA, three persons died in flood-related incidents in the last 24 hours.

Of the three, two died at Sadar and Katigorah in Cachar district respectively, while the third person died at Nilambazar in Karimganj district.

With this, the death toll had gone up to 24, including three persons losing their lives due to landslides, in the first wave of floods this year, the ASDMA said.

It added that over 3.67 lakh people were affected in Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

According to the ASDMA report issued today, Karimganj is the worst hit with more than 1.62 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar with over 1.51 lakh affected people.

As many as 449 villages were under water and 1,898 hectares of crop area was damaged, the report said.

It added that the authorities had set up 211 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 39,760 people had taken shelter.

