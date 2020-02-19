3 NLFT ultras surrender

NET Bureau

Three active cadres of the banned NLFT belonging to the Parimal Debbarma faction surrendered before Rakesh Ranjan Lal, Deputy Inspector General of the BSF, in Agartala on Tuesday and desposited two pistols, as many magazines and 528 rounds of live bullets.

The surrendered NLFT rebels have been identified as Sanna Kumar Tripura (29) , Jarma Ram Tripura (22) and Sudaram Reang (38).

Sanna Kumar Tripura joined the outfit in 2016 and underwent armed training at Bandarban (Thanchi).

Jarma Ram Tripura and Sudaram Reang joined insurgency one-and-a-half years back.

In the recent past, a large number of NLFT (SD) cadres had surrendered before government officials and other security forces.

Source: The Assam Tribune