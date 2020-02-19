Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 19 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

3 NLFT ultras surrender

3 NLFT ultras surrender
February 19
11:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Three active cadres of the banned NLFT belonging to the Parimal Debbarma faction surrendered before Rakesh Ranjan Lal, Deputy Inspector General of the BSF, in Agartala on Tuesday and desposited two pistols, as many magazines and 528 rounds of live bullets.
The surrendered NLFT rebels have been identified as Sanna Kumar Tripura (29) , Jarma Ram Tripura (22) and Sudaram Reang (38).
Sanna Kumar Tripura joined the outfit in 2016 and underwent armed training at Bandarban (Thanchi).

Jarma Ram Tripura and Sudaram Reang joined insurgency one-and-a-half years back.

In the recent past, a large number of NLFT (SD) cadres had surrendered before government officials and other security forces.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.