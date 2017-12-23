3 Soldiers Killed as Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire

Three Indian Army soldiers, including a major, were killed and another soldier injured on Saturday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police said the ceasefire violation took place in the Keri area of the LoC in Rajouri district.

“The deceased major has been identified as Prafool Kumar of 120 Infantry Brigade. The injured soldier has been airlifted to hospital for treatment. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” a police officer said.

“Further details are awaited,” the police officer added.

-IANS