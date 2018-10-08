30 Girls Thrashed for Resisting Sexual Harassment in Bihar, 9 Held

Nine people have been arrested in connection to a horrific incident in Bihar, where over 30 schoolgirls from a government school were beaten up for objecting to sexual harassment attempts and lewd graffiti on walls by local boys.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, the girls’ school where the incident took place, is a for children belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

The accused were arrested following the registration of an FIR naming nine people, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary told PTI.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, 6 September.

A students’ group had asked some local boys who had sneaked into Kasturba Residential School to leave and to stop writing vulgar messages on the walls. Resisting the students’ attempts, the boys’ gang misbehaved with them. The situation became heated after the girls beat them up in self-defence.