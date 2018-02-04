Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 05 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

30 Vans to Spread BJP’s Message in Meghalaya

30 Vans to Spread BJP’s Message in Meghalaya
February 04
20:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Thirty publicity vans have been launched by the Meghalaya BJP to spread party’s message across the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

The van is decorated with posters bearing party symbol (Lotus), photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and other leaders.

It also has a LED TV in it.

A message written on the poster says, ”Time for change, time for BJP”.

Thirty publicity vans have been sent to different constituencies of the state for campaigning and helping BJP candidates in spreading party’s message.

UNI

Tags
BJPMeghalaya legislative elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.