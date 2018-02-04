30 Vans to Spread BJP’s Message in Meghalaya

Thirty publicity vans have been launched by the Meghalaya BJP to spread party’s message across the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

The van is decorated with posters bearing party symbol (Lotus), photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and other leaders.

It also has a LED TV in it.

A message written on the poster says, ”Time for change, time for BJP”.

Thirty publicity vans have been sent to different constituencies of the state for campaigning and helping BJP candidates in spreading party’s message.

UNI