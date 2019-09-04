30 years in Nourishing Nature to Secure our Future!

NET Bureau
On 9th September 2019 Aaranyak, one of the oldest and largest nature conservation organizations of Northeast India is completing 30 years of its existence.
In these three decades, the organization has evolved from a neighborhood nature club to one of the premiere non-government organizations in the country involved in research, education, advocacy, and capacity building for biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.
During its 30 years of existence, Aaranyak has not only reached the remote corners of
Northeast India, but has expanded its base to other parts of eastern and central Himalaya as
well as set its foot internationally in South and Southeast Asia.
On this day, with good wishes and support of people from all walks of life having a shared
passion for nature conservation, Aaranyak is gearing up to celebrate its 30th foundation day.
A day-long programme including ‘Aaranyak Foundation Day Lecture’ and ‘Lifetime
Contribution Award’, both instituted since last year, is being organized in the presence of
eminent guests and dignitaries, Aaranyak members and staff. The speaker this year for
Aaranyak Foundation Day Lecture is Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Scientist of the Department
of Science and Technology, Government of India and an eminent climate expert on climate
change and sustainable development. He will speak on ‘Climate Change and India’s
Sustainable Development Pathway”. The recipient of the Lifetime Contribution Award will
be announced on the day. In addition to this, a panel discussion on ‘Challenges and prospects
of protecting and conserving vultures in Assam’, will be held with the participation of well-
known subject experts, thus helping to set a roadmap of actions for conservation of this
species on the verge of extinction.
An exhibition of photographs depicting Aaranyak’s journey in past 30 years, along with
display of historical documents as well Aaranyak publications has also been organized on the
day. A cultural program in the evening by invited artistes and Aaranyak staff and members
will mark the end of the celebrations. Sri Tarun Chandra Kalita, well-known Sarod exponent
of Assam will perform a Sarod recital in the inaugural program of the evening cultural
function.
Nourishing nature to secure our future will remain our motto of existence and service to
society for many more years to come.