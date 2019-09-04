30 years in Nourishing Nature to Secure our Future!

NET Bureau

On 9th September 2019 Aaranyak, one of the oldest and largest nature conservation organizations of Northeast India is completing 30 years of its existence.

In these three decades, the organization has evolved from a neighborhood nature club to one of the premiere non-government organizations in the country involved in research, education, advocacy, and capacity building for biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

During its 30 years of existence, Aaranyak has not only reached the remote corners of

Northeast India, but has expanded its base to other parts of eastern and central Himalaya as

well as set its foot internationally in South and Southeast Asia.

On this day, with good wishes and support of people from all walks of life having a shared

passion for nature conservation, Aaranyak is gearing up to celebrate its 30th foundation day.

A day-long programme including ‘Aaranyak Foundation Day Lecture’ and ‘Lifetime

Contribution Award’, both instituted since last year, is being organized in the presence of

eminent guests and dignitaries, Aaranyak members and staff. The speaker this year for

Aaranyak Foundation Day Lecture is Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Scientist of the Department

of Science and Technology, Government of India and an eminent climate expert on climate

change and sustainable development. He will speak on ‘Climate Change and India’s

Sustainable Development Pathway”. The recipient of the Lifetime Contribution Award will

be announced on the day. In addition to this, a panel discussion on ‘Challenges and prospects

of protecting and conserving vultures in Assam’, will be held with the participation of well-

known subject experts, thus helping to set a roadmap of actions for conservation of this

species on the verge of extinction.

An exhibition of photographs depicting Aaranyak’s journey in past 30 years, along with

display of historical documents as well Aaranyak publications has also been organized on the

day. A cultural program in the evening by invited artistes and Aaranyak staff and members

will mark the end of the celebrations. Sri Tarun Chandra Kalita, well-known Sarod exponent

of Assam will perform a Sarod recital in the inaugural program of the evening cultural

function.

Nourishing nature to secure our future will remain our motto of existence and service to

society for many more years to come.