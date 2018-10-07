300 Terrorists Active in Jammu Kashmir, Army On High Alert

NET Bureau

A day before Jammu and Kashmir goes to polls for the four-phase local body polls, Pakistan’s sinister ploy to stir trouble in the state has been reportedly exposed. A source in the Indian Army has told Times Now that nearly 300 terrorists were active in the valley and over 250 ultras were waiting in the launchpads.

The source added that terrorists had planned to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir, and was waiting to execute their plans. A top Army official told Times Now that the Army was on alert and ready to foil the terrorists’ plan and to stop them. In wake of the threat, security forces, including Army, police and CRPF have been area domination exercises in the region, sources said.

The Army was also maintaining vigil in order to ensure that the terrorists are unable to infiltrate into Kashmir Valley, even as security has been beefed up a day before the state goes to polls for the local body elections.

In the run-up to polls, security personnel had intensified vehicle checking, frisking and area domination in Srinagar as well as in other parts of the valley. Several check-points have also been placed across the city for the checking of vehicles. Sniffer dogs were also being to inspect the vehicles, the official told the news agency.

“We are providing cluster security. Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. The areas are being made safe through operations and increased presence of forces as well as through area domination,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

SOURCE- Times Now