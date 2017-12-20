300 Trained Under LEAP Life Skills Programme

Net Bureau

Saidul Khan

Over three hundred boys and girls of the Higher Secondary and College sections of Sngap Syiem College, Mawkyrwat have graduated from a unique year end Career Readiness and Life Skills Programme hosted under LEAP Meghalaya, an initiative of the Chief Minister’s Career Guidance and Counselling Scheme.

The programme in the South West Khasi Hills was formally inaugurated on December 5, 2017, and participants were taken through intensive modules in Confidence Building, Life Skills, Soft Skills and basic Career Readiness in preparation for life and work by LEAP training partner AVENUES, Shillong.

It may be mentioned that LEAP was recently launched at a state ceremony held at Tura Government College, Tura on the 15th of December, 2017 by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Dr Mukul Sangma. The various programmes connect the youth of the state with Life Skills, Employability, Aspirations and Purpose and is a first of its kind initiative taken up by a state government.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, South West Khasi Hills, Ms. Isawanda Laloo, IAS, applauded the students for their hard work and determination and acknowledged the visual transformation evident on the “faces and smiles of all students present”. She urged the LEAP graduates to focus on their unique qualities and talents as “in the short term, mid-term and long term, we hope to hear many success stories emerging from this beautiful district.” Local artist Dashanbor Lyngkhoi’s talent as an ambidextrous artist and dancer was also acknowledged by the Deputy Commissioner at the occasion.

Principal of the college, Dr SS Khongkliam, while appreciating the efforts and training delivered by the team from Avenues, Shillong, requested the State Govt to continue supporting the capacity building programmes under the Chief Minister’s Career Guidance and Counselling Scheme for the benefit of the youth in the district.

Managing Director, Group Avenues, Mark Laitflang Stone, conducted a brief session in self- belief and motivation while congratulating the graduates on their completion of the programme. “LEAP is designed to bring out the best in you and will work towards improving career preparedness.”

Capping the event was an inspiring flash song titled “Fireworks” performed by the large gathering of youth present. Certificates of Participation were distributed by the Deputy Commissioner to the participating students of Classes 11, 12 and undergraduates of the second, fourth and sixth semesters of the College.

Youth Camps and programmes under LEAP Meghalaya are currently underway in Shillong in the East Khasi Hills, Tura in West Garo Hills, Jowai in West Jaintia Hills, and Ampati in South West Garo Hills. LEAP is initiated by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and implemented by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner across districts.

Pic for representation only