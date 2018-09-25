306 ft Tall National Flag to Flutter from 2nd October in Guwahati

Finally, Dispur’s plan to keep the 306-feet-tall National Flag fluttering from Gandhi Mandap atop the Sarania Hill in Guwahati is almost turning into a reality as the official commissioning date is slated on October 2.

It must be mentioned here that earlier, Dispur missed the commissioning date for two times – first in the month of May while it missed again on August 15 this year. As such, the agility of Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) gradually came under question.

However, keeping aside all these, the Kamrup metro district administration on Monday has conducted a trial at the project site. A source of the GSCL further said that the official commissioning now will be on October 2.

Notably, with a view to creating a place of pride, Dispur has proposed to install a 306-feet-tall monumental flagpole with a flag size of 120 feet x 80 feet at a budget cost of Rs 2.65 crore at the location in Guwahati, now being projected as the Gateway to South-East Asia. The State Industries Department awarded the prestigious project to the GSCL for its implementation. The GSCL gave the job of erection of the 306-feet-tall flagpole with the 120 feet x 80 feet flag to Bajaj Electrical Ltd (BEL). The company was supposed to complete the project by May this year.

