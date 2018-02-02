Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 03 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

320 Nominations Filed for February 18 Assembly Polls in Tripura

February 02
16:17 2018
A total of 320 nominations from different political parties and independent candidates have been filed for the February 18 Assembly elections in Tripura, official sources said on Friday.

Of them, nominations of 307 candidates were found valid after a scrutiny held yesterday, the sources said. “Thirteen nominations were rejected of which five were dummy candidates of BJP and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura and one of Trinamool Congress. The rest were from independent candidates,” Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Debasish Modak told PTI.

He said the nominations were rejected on technical grounds like some candidates did not file affidavits or in some cases their papers were not submitted according to official procedures. Another Additional CEO, Tapas Ray said the first phase of mock poll training for the officials engaged in election works was completed in five districts out of the total eight and the training for the rest three districts would be held soon.

The dates are yet to be finalized, he said. Besides, trainings for police officials, expenditure monitoring and IT applications are on, he said. The election result for the 60-member Assembly would be announced on March 3.

-PTI

assembly pollsTripura Assembly Polls
