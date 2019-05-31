3,26,963 registered Job seekers in Manipur till the end of April 2019

NET Bureau

A total of 3,26,963 (three lakhs twenty six thousand nine hundred sixty three) applicants including 2,22,988 (two lakhs twenty two thousand nine hundred eighty eight) male and 1,03,975 (one lakh three thousand nine hundred seventy five) female applicants are Live-Registered in the different Employment Exchange of Manipur at the end of April, 2019 according to monthly progress report on the working of State Employment Service, Manipur issued by the Directorate of Employment, Government of Manipur.



The total number of registered job seekers in Imphal West district is 51,962 including 32,271 male and 19,691 female.



Imphal East district has 38,600 (25,015 male and 13,585 female), Thoubal 42,738 (30,444 male and 12,294 female), Bishnupur 37,085 (27,055 male and 10,030 female), Churachandpur 35,786 (30,057 male and 5,729 female), Ukhrul 26,259 (18,703 male and 7,556 female), Senapati 51,109 (31,193 male and 19,916 female), Tamenglong 24,213 (16,410 male and 7,803 female) and Chandel 15,476 (9,490 male and 5,986 female) respectively.



The number of those registered under Physical/Handicapped are 3,082 (2,069 male and 1,013 female) and under U.E.I & G.B are 653 (281 male and 372 female) .

Source: E-Pao