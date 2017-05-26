340 Myanmar Refugees Return Home from Mizoram

Myanmarese refugees numbering about 340, who fled to Mizoram since last Friday, have returned to their village Ralie in Chin state of Myanmar bordering Mizoram on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the refugees, mostly women and children were safely sent back home from International Boundary Pillar No. 15 of Indo-Myanmar border with the effort of Assam Rifles, Siaha district administration, Mizoram Police and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC). They were received by leaders of Ralie village.

Fearing the imminent conflict between Myanmar Army and Myanmar based ethnic insurgent group Arakan Army (AA) who are camping at Ralie village in Myanmar, about 340 refugees, mostly women and children belonging to the village crossed Mizoram border on last Friday and took shelter at Lungpuk and Khaikhy villages in the southernmost part of Siaha district of Mizoram.

The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles troopers posted along the Myanmar border areas provided necessary aid and support, including food to the refugees. The local tribal villagers also made arrangements for food and lodging for the refugees. Sources from Assam Rifles also said that the refugees were safely repatriated on Wednesday.

The repatriation was organized at International boundary pillar No. 15 of Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday, wherein Chebei, the VCP of Ralie village himself came from Myanmar to receive and take back the villagers who had fled their village. The Assam Rifles personnel handed over all the refugees to the VCP of Ralie in presence of the representatives of Siaha district administration, Mizoram police and members of MADC, Assam Rifles sources said.

A senior Assam Rifle officer quoted the village leaders who came from Myanmar as saying that the Arakan Army, who were camping at Ralie village and surrounding areas have moved away to undisclosed location towards Myanmar side and the village is now completely safe.

