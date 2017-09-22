Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 23 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

35 NCC Cadets Conferred with Governors Medal in Sikkim

35 NCC Cadets Conferred with Governors Medal in Sikkim
September 22
15:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil on Thursday conferred medals to 35 NCC cadets from the state for their participation in various national and state level events.

The cadets were presented with the medals by Governor Patil, First Lady Rajani Devi Patil, and senior state government officers at the Ashirwaad Hall in Gangtok. G P Upadhyaya, Additional Chief Secretary said the event was a historic moment for the tiny Himalayan state.

The 35 cadets from different institutions across the state were recognised for their professional excellence and devotion to duty since joining the National Cadet Corps, he said.

Upadhyaya said that Sikkim was the only state in the entire nation that has the highest concentration of NCC cadets as per population as compared to the rest of the country.

The Governor said that he was elated that such an event was being held for the first time in Sikkim, and encouraged the young cadets to join the armed forces and serve the country with zeal, dedication and pride.

-PTI

Tags
Governors MedalNCC CadetsShriniwas PatilSikkim Governor
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.