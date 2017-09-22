35 NCC Cadets Conferred with Governors Medal in Sikkim

Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil on Thursday conferred medals to 35 NCC cadets from the state for their participation in various national and state level events.

The cadets were presented with the medals by Governor Patil, First Lady Rajani Devi Patil, and senior state government officers at the Ashirwaad Hall in Gangtok. G P Upadhyaya, Additional Chief Secretary said the event was a historic moment for the tiny Himalayan state.

The 35 cadets from different institutions across the state were recognised for their professional excellence and devotion to duty since joining the National Cadet Corps, he said.

Upadhyaya said that Sikkim was the only state in the entire nation that has the highest concentration of NCC cadets as per population as compared to the rest of the country.

The Governor said that he was elated that such an event was being held for the first time in Sikkim, and encouraged the young cadets to join the armed forces and serve the country with zeal, dedication and pride.

