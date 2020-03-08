3500 Sanitary Pads Donated under “#WeForHer3.0” by Rotaract Club of Guwahati Luit on occasion of International women’s Day.

NET Bureau

The Rotaract Club of Guwahati Luit in association with Narayana Hrudalaya Super speciality Hospital, Amingaon celebrated International Women’s Day 2020 at Devarshi Vidyapeeth, Kamrup by organising a seminar on menstrual hygiene under #WeForHer3.0 initiative.

Around 3500 Sanitary pads were distributed amongst 125 students along with the educational seminar by team of qualified doctors from the hospital. The resource person for the event elaborated on all the important topics of Hygiene, Disposal, Mensuration Cycle- its importance and the entire process was discussed.

DRRE. Tushar Jalan was the chief guest who applauded the clubs effort’s & encouraged the girls to adopt the modern & safe methods of hygiene during mensuration. The program was chaired by Rtr. Ashika Goyal.

The #WeForHer3.0 is an International level project by Rotaract Club of Guwahati Luit & Rotaract Club of Guwahati East, RID 3240 which is being held in 5 Countries India, Sri L anka, Mauritius, Nigeria & Pakistan & 43 City’s. In last 2 years 1.1 Lakhs Sanitary Pads have been donated & 8000 rural school girls have been educated under this initiative.

The club felicitated the hospital for their continuous help in field of health & hygiene projects in last 2 years & also the school management for giving the opportunity for conducting the session.