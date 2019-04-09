37 Members Quit BJP in Nagaland

NET Bureau

In a massive blow to the BJP post the release of its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto), 37 primary members of its Nagaland state wing have submitted their resignation to the state party president.

All the 37 members in their letter of resignation stated, “We cannot agree with the principles and philosophy of the BJP in general particularly Hindutva policy, the present dispensation in the State led by the State President and the behaviour and functioning of the Organizing Secretary Anantha Mishra is highly objectionable and abominable”.

The members also expressed ‘extreme disappointment’ pertaining to the Indo-Naga peace talks which bore no fruit despite the Framework Agreement of 2015 and several batches of negotiations with Naga National Political Groups during the NDA rule.

Apart from the resigned-members, former members also expressed disappointment with BJP’s stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill saying, “If the Bill is passed and becomes an Act, it will have tremendous effect and will change the demography of the State and the region”. They also refused to be part of “anti people and governance” policies.

The senior members also stated that “people of North-East India are in the danger of losing their identity and uniqueness”, citing instances such as cow lynching incidents, church burnings and likelihood of passage of an anti-conversion bill in addition to the CAB.

HK Khulu IAS (Rtd), Dr. Kuhoi Zhimomi, Anito Khulu, Zandi Domta and five core team members of the BJP Zunheboto Unit are among the 37 members who submitted their resignation.

