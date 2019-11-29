37 stalls of Manipur Sangai Festival collapse, no casualty

NET Bureau

Around 10 persons had a narrow escape after a temporary structure housing around 37 stalls inside the Manipur Sangai Festival venue at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre at Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West district on Wednesday night.

The structure housing 37 government departmental stalls collapsed around 11 pm on Wednesday, but no casualty was reported as it happened after the end of the day’s programme of the festival.

The collapsed structure was re-erected on Thursday, officials said.

According to the women who halted the night said that the structure collapsed without any disturbance.They blamed the way the structure was built for the incident.

The Manipur Sangai Festival 2019 got commenced from November 24 and due to close on November 30.

Due to boycott call given by the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), there has been sharp decline in the number of visitors compared to previous years.

Source: The Morung Express