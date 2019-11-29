Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

37 stalls of Manipur Sangai Festival collapse, no casualty

37 stalls of Manipur Sangai Festival collapse, no casualty
November 29
12:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Around 10 persons had a narrow escape after a temporary structure housing around 37 stalls inside the Manipur Sangai Festival venue at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre at Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West district on Wednesday night.

The structure housing 37 government departmental stalls collapsed around 11 pm on Wednesday, but no casualty was reported as it happened after the end of the day’s programme of the festival.

The collapsed structure was re-erected on Thursday, officials said.

According to the women who halted the night said that the structure collapsed without any disturbance.They blamed the way the structure was built for the incident.

The Manipur Sangai Festival 2019 got commenced from November 24 and due to close on November 30.
Due to boycott call given by the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), there has been sharp decline in the number of visitors compared to previous years.

Source: The Morung Express

Tags
LamboikhongnangkhongmanipurManipur Sangai Festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.