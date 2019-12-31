386 held in 282 drug-related cases in Manipur in 2019

NET Bureau

Manipur Police in its intensified drive against drug trafficking registered 282 cases related with the seizure of drugs, and arrested 386 persons including 68 women in 2019.

An official source in the Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) unit of Manipur Police said that police registered 73 cases related with the seizure of 16.809 kg of heroin powder and arrested 95 persons, including 19 women. In the same period, 705 kg of brown sugar and 663.224 litres of morphinated solution were seized in 34 cases and 47 persons including five women were arrested.

A total of 65.60,531 pieces (106.969 kg) of ‘World is Yours’ tablets were seized during the year, and 88 persons including 12 women were arrested in 53 cases. As many as 80 persons including 19 women were arrested in 45 cases of seizure of a total 228.854 kg of opium. A total of 65,60,531 pieces of Spasmo Proxivon tablets were seized and 46 persons including eight women were arrested.

Other contraband drugs seized include 13,100 pieces of Nitrosun-10 tablets, 2,295 bottles (49.830 kg) of banned cough syrup, 3.516 kg of Methaqualone, 73.056 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 90,990 pieces of Tramadol Hydrochloride, 5,498 pieces of Pseudo-ephedrine tablets, 10,755 bottles (2.20 kg) of Ketamine and 20 kg of Methamphetamine. Poppy cultivation in 3,015 acres and ganja in 19.51 acres were also destroyed by police in collaboration with other law enforcing agencies.

Source: The Assam Tribune