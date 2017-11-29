3rd Edition of Balijan Festival Held in Assam

The third edition of the Balijan music festival was held at Tengabari near Balijan in Assam.

Hundreds enthusiastically participated in the cultural extravaganza, which saw local artists from Sangdupota, Balijan and Tarasso circles enthralling the audience.

While addressing the gathering, Balijan zilla parishad member, Tana Puna Tara said, “Such platform will unite the people.”

He further advised to the local artists and youth of the area to use the platform to hone their skills.

Tara appealed to the people to support the artists in their endeavor for promotion of cultural tourism in the state.

Youth leaders, Kholi Sera, Techi Nyajung, All Popum Poma Students Union president, Tassar Levi were present in the programme.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Endowment Charitable Trust (AECT), chairman, Techi Kena and organising secretary, Techi Niya, while highlighting the motto of organising the programme, said, “The festival is being organized to promote local youths.”

