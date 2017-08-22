3rd Edition of Pinkathon in Guwahati on October 15

The third edition of Pinkathon – Empowering Indian Women – will be held in Guwahati on October 15, its founder and super model Milind Soman said on Tuesday.

Announcing the launch of the third edition of the country’s biggest women’s run, Soman said “Pinkathon is more than a marathon. It is the seed of change and the beginning of a movement that is carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India who share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women.”

“The first step in empowerment is taking control of your own health, respecting yourself and understanding and celebrating the value you bring to your family and society. Empowerment is not a gift of society, it is a gift you give yourself,” said the avid barefoot runner.

Twenty visually impaired and 20 hearing impaired girls would participate in the different category run, Soman said.

Reema Sanghavi, co-founder of ‘Pinkathon’ said that the event has already been held in cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai this year and had been participated by over 85,000 women of all ages and across different walks of life in eight cities last year.

Stating this number is expected to cross one lakh in 2017 in nine cities, she said adding an integrated communication plan which includes several pre-event activities like training runs for first time women runners and cancer survivors would be held.

“There will also be an extensive online campaign to reach out to the masses and help the movement grow. We have also introduced the traditional attired cycle rally and the Fearless midnight run”, Sanghavi added.

As a precursor to the main day, events such as Cancer Shero Trek in the name of cancer survivor A Shero is being organised. Part of its proceeds would be used by Women’s Cancer Initiative in its fight against breast cancer, Sanghavi added.

