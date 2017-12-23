3rd Manipur Assembly Session Concludes

The 3rd session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly which was started from 20th December concluded on Friday.

The session had three number of sittings, four members’ obituary reference, one resolution of obituary reference adopted, 20 starred question, seven un-starred question, three calling attention (one calling attention in pertain to frame work agreement converted to short duration discussion), five papers tabled, six Bills and two Committee’s report presented.

As part of Friday’s session, MLA Kh. Joykishan put up the calling attention on the reported plight of the guests at Manipur Tikendrajit House, New Delhi due to frequent power cuts. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren who is also the in-charge of GAD clarified and told that the government will buy a new generator as early as possible and install the same for the convenience of the guests. Moreover, for Delhi (33 staff), Kolkata (20 staff) and Gauhati (24 Staff) Manipur Bhavans, the government has already started the process for recruitment of staffs who can speak local dialect, that too on merit basis.

Clarifying in another calling attention on apprehension of agitation due to non implementation of Inner Line Permit System, moved by MLA K. Meghachandra, Biren Singh who is also in-charge of Home said that the government takes the issue as very sensitive and important.

To restrict the infiltration of non locals with no proper documents, verification is continuously and consistently going on at vital places, opened two temporary police packet & re-enforce police personnel even by buying boats at Jiri, patrolling at borders (not depending on Assam Rifles), opened police outposts at bordering villages.

Biren also appealed to all the members of the House for finding out the infiltrated non-locals to each constituency/ constituencies (voter list), so that it will help to complete the task soon. He also stated that the government is determined about the Bill as numbers of non-locals are more in some other areas of the state.