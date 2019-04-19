Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 19 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

4 Arrested by Assam Cops in Khasi Hills Over Boundary Dispute

4 Arrested by Assam Cops in Khasi Hills Over Boundary Dispute
April 19
14:10 2019
NET Bureau

Police personnel from Assam arrested four persons from Huhuapara village in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya after they tried to hold an inauguration programme of a tourist site that is claimed both the States.

 The village was allegedly terrorised, a few months ago, by Assam authorities after an altercation broke out between Assam officials and the villagers over a boundary dispute. The villagers fled to neighbouring villages to evade being harassed and arrested. More than 300 villagers had then stayed away from their village, leaving everything they owned, including livestock.

Police stated that the four arrested have been identified as Birlman Marak, Purtis Sangma, Albert Sangma and Purno A Marak. While three were later released following intervention of the district administration of WKH, Purno A Marak is still in the custody of Assam police over an FIR filed against him at Boko police station.

Source: The Assam Tribune

 

0 Comments

0 Comments

