4 Best And Fun Things to Indulge in While in Goa

NET Bureau

Goa is a land of beaches and Portuguese influence. While the majority of the people tend to visit the place to simply just bask under the sunlight and forget to indulge in some of the other activities, there are several possibilities one can actually indulge themselves in. With the vast array of sea beaches, shopping destinations and even the awesome seafood to try out, Goa is a place that offers a lot more than people tend to know it for. So, what are you waiting for? Just booking the flights and hotels in Goa and your trip is sorted.

In this article, we will share some of the things you can indulge in while visiting Goa.

Go Sunbathing

As cliché as it might sound, if you are in Goa, you simply cannot miss out on the opportunity to indulge in some sunbathing by the beaches on the recliner. If you want to experience the wild nightlife, Baga is possibly the best option for you to visit. It is located in the northern part of Goa and is known for its amazing nightlife because of the wide range of bars, clubs, and pubs scattered around the place.

Visit the Goa State Museum

Before you scrunch your nose in agony, this will add to the list of amazing experience in Goa. It has over a total of 8000 pieces of artifacts on display and is one of the biggest museums. If you want a sneak peek into the rich history of Goa, visiting the museum is a must. The place is under the state government and is in its best condition and is known for its amazing collection of artifacts, coins, and even religious texts.

Visit the Dona Paula Jetty

This is yet another one of the must-visit places when in Goa. It is located in close proximity to the capital city of the state, Panjim; it is a hub for the visitors and is also known to host the National Institute of Oceanography in India. It has a very romantic and laid back vibe to it and has beautiful yet quaint restaurants littered around that you can pay a quick visit to.

Stay on a Houseboat

Hotels and resorts are okay but have you ever thought of spending a night inside a houseboat? Well, if you have thoughts about it, visit the Chapora River in Goa and all your wishes will be readily granted. Rent a houseboat for a day or two and just set ashore on the backwaters of Goa – the experience is nothing short of enthralling. The beauty inside as well as in the surrounding is what makes up for the kind of price that you pay for the service.

Goa is much more than the beer and the beaches, the kind of culture and history that the place has is what makes it one of a kind. Make sure that the next time you are there; you don’t fail to indulge in these above mentioned tasks and places.