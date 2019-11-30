4 confess to rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian: Police

NET Bureau

Four men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor, whose charred body was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the police said on Friday.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said at a press conference that the accused – two lorry drivers and their accomplices – deliberately deflated one of the tyres of the woman’s two-wheeler before offering help in a plan to stall her before they dragged her away from the Tondupally toll plaza at Shamshabad.

The victim died of asphyxiation, the police commissioner said.

The accused later carried the body of the woman and burnt it near a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, around 25km from the toll plaza, according to the police statement.

The body of the victim, who worked as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was on Thursday morning noticed by some passersby who alerted the police.

Amid national outrage over the incident, the Centre on Friday said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crimes against women.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future,” Union minister of state for home G Kishan told reporters outside Parliament in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too expressed shock over the incident and said such “terrible, unprovoked violence” is beyond imagination.

On Friday, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said he was personally monitoring the case.

Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said earlier in the day that the accused will be tried in a fast-track court and the state government will try to ensure that the guilty are sentenced to death.

He, however, courted controversy by saying it was unfortunate the woman had decided to call her sister instead of the police on the night she went missing.

The woman’s sister, in her complaint to the police, had said the victim had called her on Wednesday night, stating that she was scared as there was a lorry in the vicinity and some men had offered to help fix her flat tyre.

“Had she called up the police, she could have been saved,” Ali told news agency ANI. He later said, “This girl is like my daughter. I feel sad over the incident… police are investigating.”

The accused – all belonging to the Narayanpet district in Telangana — have been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said, adding that they have confessed to the crime.

They four men have been identified as Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20).

Source: Hindustantimes