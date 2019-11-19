4 Great Reasons Why You Should Plan Your Vacation with a Flexi Personal Loan

Vacations give you a much-needed break from your schedule and allow you to explore new landscapes, while you enjoy quality time with your loved ones. However, going on an exotic trip may require ample funds, right from booking flight tickets and hotel rooms to paying for food and activities once you reach your destination. According to The Economic Times, Indians spent over Rs.6.5 lakh crores on travel in 2018 and in the last 3 years, the amount spent augmented at a compounded rate of 9.3%. While this may be attributed to higher levels of disposable income, it is true to say that the availability of quick personal loans have a part to play in it as well.

Further, certain quick personal loans offer flexi borrowing facilities, a fitting counterpart to any holiday plan. A variation of a personal loan, a Flexi Personal Loan, such as the one offered by Bajaj Finserv, is an unsecured loan. So, you can obtain one without pledging collateral.

To learn more about the unique features of this loan that make it ideal for your next vacation, read on.

You can avail finance whenever you need to

When you opt for the Flexi Loan facility that’s available alongside Bajaj Finserv’s Personal Loan for Travel, you can draw from a sanction of up to Rs.25 lakh as and when you need to. You can do this in parts, whenever a requirement crops up. For instance, you can first draw Rs.5 lakh to pay for your family’s flight tickets and then a few days later draw Rs.2 lakh to pay for hotel stay. Flexi Loans help you make multiple withdrawals from the approved sanction and you can do so as many times as you wish to.

You can get funding without additional documentation

Flexi Loans not only provide financing when you need it, but in a timely manner too. They function as quick personal loans, as you needn’t make a fresh application each time you withdraw from your sanction. In fact, you can simply request a release of funds online. This is a useful feature even once you’re on holiday as you can ask for funds depending on what you need.

You can restrict your interest payments

When you opt for a Flexi Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv, interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn and not the entire sanction. Therefore, if you obtain a sanction of Rs.15 lakh but borrow only Rs.4 lakh from it, you have to pay interest only on Rs.4 lakh. As a result, when you opt for this loan your EMIs tend to be lower, making repayment much more pocket-friendly.

Repay the loan comfortably, as per your convenience

Flexi Loans are a type of personal loan and so, they come with loan repayment tenor that stretches up to 60 months. Plus, with easy to understand part-prepayment terms, you can repay a portion of the borrowed amount whenever you find yourself with surplus money.

Additionally, Flexi Loans offered by Bajaj Finserv also allow for interest-only EMI payments for an initial part of the tenor. This can help you ease your way into repayment and manage your post-travel budget well.

Thus, when you decide to take a personal loan for your next holiday, choose your lender wisely. This is important as it ensures that you get access to these features in a cost-effective manner and via simple eligibility criteria. Bajaj Finserv has easy-to-meet Flexi Personal Loan eligibility criteria and you can avail a sanction of up to Rs.25 lakh so long as you:

Are between 23 and 55 years of age

Work at an MNC, private or public company

Are an Indian citizen residing in a location that Bajaj Finserv services

To streamline the entire application process and enjoy 24-hour disbursal you can simply check your pre-approved offer. Doing so gives you instant approval through a customised deal so that you can plan your next holiday without any delay.

Also Read :-

Five Ways to Manage Your Travel Finance