Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 28 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

4 Gujarat workers returning home after lockdown killed in accident

4 Gujarat workers returning home after lockdown killed in accident
March 28
15:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Four migrant workers from Gujarat were killed after being hit by a tempo in Palghar while they were walking back to their villages about 600 km away following the nationwide lockdown.

Three others have also received serious injuries in the incident that took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the wee hours of Saturday.

Virar Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and an investigation is underway in the case.

The Prime Minister had announced the lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus which has brought the world to its knees.

Several daily wage workers and migrant labourers have been taking the arduous trek back to their villages since the 21 days countrywide lockdown was announced on Tuesday.

Source: India Today
Photo: ANI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.