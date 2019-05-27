Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 27 May 2019

Northeast Today

4 killed as three separate blasts rock Kathmandu, nine arrested

4 killed as three separate blasts rock Kathmandu, nine arrested
May 27
14:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Four people were killed and seven injured after three separate blasts rocked Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday morning.

The explosions took place in Sukedhara, Ghattekulo and Nagdhunga, as per the latest update.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the bomb blast case.

Following the explosions, the areas around the blast sites were immediately shut down by police and the injured were rushed to hospitals.

Security personnel were put on high alert and many were guarding the main areas of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and and other officials have arrived at the blast-affected sites and are conducting a probe.

According to foreign media reports, police suspect that a banned communist group was behind the attack.

Source: India Today

Tags
Bomb BlastKathmandunepal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.