4 killed as three separate blasts rock Kathmandu, nine arrested

NET Bureau

Four people were killed and seven injured after three separate blasts rocked Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday morning.

The explosions took place in Sukedhara, Ghattekulo and Nagdhunga, as per the latest update.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the bomb blast case.

Following the explosions, the areas around the blast sites were immediately shut down by police and the injured were rushed to hospitals.

Security personnel were put on high alert and many were guarding the main areas of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and and other officials have arrived at the blast-affected sites and are conducting a probe.

According to foreign media reports, police suspect that a banned communist group was behind the attack.

Source: India Today