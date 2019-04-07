4 Nagaland cricketers selected for NE Zonal camp

NET Bureau

National Cricket Academy of BCCI has selected four Nagaland senior men’s player for NE states camp to be held in Imphal from April 10 to May 4. The four players from Nagaland are Jonathan Rongsen, Tahmeed Rahman, Imliwati Lemtur and Sedezhalie Rupreo.

Meanwhile, four Nagaland women’s senior players, namely, Elina Muru, Sentilemla Imsong, Merensola and Sariba have also been selected for Senior Women’s Camp for NE states to be held in Shillong from April 10 to May 4.

Source: Nagaland Post