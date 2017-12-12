Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

40 Gold Bars Seized in Manipur

40 Gold Bars Seized in Manipur
December 12
17:12 2017
The police have seized 40 gold bars worth Rs 1.7 crore from Tengnoupal district of Manipur and arrested two persons in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Tengnoupal SP S Ibomcha said two cars were accosted near Tengnoupal police station gate along the Asian Highway-1 on Monday following a tip off and found two packets of gold bars in one of them.

There were 40 gold bars in the packets, the SP said adding that the bars were valued at around Rs 1.7 crore in the international market.

It was revealed during interrogation that the bars were smuggled from Myanmar. The vehicles were heading towards Imphal from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh, Ibomcha said.

Two mobile phones and as many Aadhaar cards were also seized from the possession of the two arrested persons.

-PTI

