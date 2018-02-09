Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 09 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

43 Gram Heroin, 13.5 Kg Ganja Seized in Mizoram

43 Gram Heroin, 13.5 Kg Ganja Seized in Mizoram
February 09
13:27 2018
The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials seized 43 gram of heroin from a Myanmarese national in Aizawl on Thursday and arrested him for possessing the contraband, a department spokesman said.

The contraband is worth around Rs 1.5 lakh in the local market, the spokesman said.

In another incident, the officials also seized 13.5 kilogram of ganja from two persons, and arrested them for possession of drugs, he said.

The three accused persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the spokesperson added.

-PTI

Tags
Ganja Mizoram
