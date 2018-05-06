433 Players Participated in Guwahati City FC’s Trials for U-18 Team

433 footballers across Northeastern states and Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal took part in the Guwahati City FC’s (GCFC) first ever trial for its Under 18 youth team organized at Horticulture Research Station, Kahikuchi on 5th and 6th May.

The selected players will represent the club in all local, regional and national level youth competitions including U-18 I-League in near future, said club director Kaustab Chakraborty in a statement. He also informed that GCFC shall soon form its U-13 and U-15 age group teams with the same objective.

Along with team formation, GCFC shall continue its grassroots development projects and soon start soccer schools in various parts of Guwahati and a youth academy. The club shall also start a professional league featuring 6 to 13 years old footballers in adherence to All India Football Federation’s ambitious baby league, said chakraborty.