44-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura

A 44-year-old woman who has a foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Agartala on Monday, making it the first case in Tripura, officials said.

The woman, who is from Udaipur town in Gomati district, about 60 km from here, is currently undergoing treatment at the Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital, they said.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital a few days back with cough, fever and breathing difficulty, officials said, adding that later she was shifted to the government facility.

She has a foreign travel history, they said without divulging further details.

Her swab sample was collected around 11 am and the test report came in as positive, officials said.

Chief Minister Biplab Deb urged people not to panic and said the government is taking proper care of the patient.

Eight persons from Tripura, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, have tested positive, but they did not return to the state as they were quarantined in different parts of north India, officials said.

A group of people from Tripura left for Nizamuddin on March 18 and on March 21 they attended the congregation. They then visited different places. Among them, eight persons were found to be positive for COVID-19, nodal officer on COVID-19 Deep Debbarma told reporters.

Two of them are undergoing treatment in Delhi, four in Uttar Pradesh and two in Bikaner, he added.

While one of the persons is from Sepahijala district, four are from South Tripura district, two from West Tripura district and the other person is from Gomati district.

