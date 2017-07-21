4,472 Pilgrims from Northeast Set to Go to Saudi Arabia for Haj

A total of 4,472 pilgrims from the northeastern states are set to go to Saudi Arabia for Haj this year, it was announced on Friday.

Haj Committee chairman Nekibur Zaman said the first batch would leave Guwahati on July 24 for Medina. The pilgrimage would continue till July 31.

“Daily 600 pilgrims will travel to Medina from Guwahati in two batches. For the first time, the state government has appointed 21 ‘Khadem-Ul-Hojja’ (officials) to take care of the pilgrims from the state,” he said.

“They will be monitoring all the process and will provide all assistance,” Zaman said.

A reception committee will organise special programmes to see-off the pilgrims from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Sikkim at Haji Mushafirkhana in Guwahati.

