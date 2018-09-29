48 Dead, Hundreds Injured after Tsunami Hit Indonesia

The powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia’s central Sulawesi province has claimed many victims, a disaster official said on Saturday, 29 September, as rescuers raced to reach the region and an AP reporter saw numerous bodies in a hard-hit city.

Indonesia’s disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has said that four hospitals in the earthquake and tsunami stricken city of Palu in Sulawesi have reported 48 deaths. Speaking at a news conference on Saturday that hospitals in the city are also treating several hundred injured and many victims still remain uncounted

The agency added that another 356 people were injured in Palu on Sulawesi island where waves as high as 1.5m (5 feet) slammed into the city of about 350,000 people.

“Many bodies” had been found along the shoreline of Palu on Sulawesi island, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the agency.

“We have not received comprehensive reports yet because communications are cut. Many bodies were found along the shoreline because of the tsunami, but the numbers are still unknown,” he said.