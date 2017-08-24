484 Diagnosed with Tuberculosis in Mizoram from April to June

At least 484 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) out of 1,870 samples tested over the last three months from April to June this year, according to data revealed at the second quarter review meeting on tuberculosis control programme.

Presided over by State TB officer Dr. Vanlalfela, second quarter review meeting on TB control programme was held at Tourist Lodge, Chaltlang in Aizawl which was graced by National Health Mission (NHM) mission director Dr Lalrozama as chief guest.

The meeting deliberated on examination of all TB patients whether or not they suffer from Multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) which is to begin from September this year.

As highlighted in the meeting, during April to June, at least 1,870 have been examined out of which 484 were found to be suffering from TB. Of the 484 TB patients, 19 people suffered from both TB and HIV and there were 18 Multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) patients during the same months. 91 per cent of TB patients were cured.

As many as 2149 people were diagnosed with TB in Mizoram last year, while 943 people were found to be suffering from the disease during January to June this year.

The meeting also highlighted that active case finding was conducted in five district of Mizoram such as Aizawl, Mamit, Kolasib, Lawngtlai and Siaha during July this year accordingly which 11 out of 10,000 people were found to be suffering from TB.

