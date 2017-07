49 Players from Northeast Selected in ISL Indian Player Draft

NET Bureau, Arup Singh

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 Draft concluded on Sunday with complete squads of all the ten teams including the two new clubs Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Altogether 49 players from the Northeast, among the total of 156 players, have been selected in the ISL Indian Player Draft in Mumbai on Sunday. The selected players will join the upcoming ISL 2017-18 edition.

There are 20 players from Manipur, 16 from Mizoram, 6 others from Sikkim, and another 4 and 3 players from Meghalaya and Assam respectively.

Here is the complete list of players from the Northeast with their teams.

NorthEast United FC: Northeast Players

Malennmgamba Meitei (Manipur), Sushil Meitei (Manipur), Fanai Lalrempuia (Mizoram), Reagan Singh (Manipur), Seminlen Doungel (Manipur), Robert Lalthlamuana (Mizoram), Lalrindika Ralte (Mizoram), Nirmal Chettri (Sikkim), Holicharan Narzary (Assam).

Atlético de Kolkata: Northeast Players

Eugeneson Lyngdoh (Meghalaya), Rupert Nongrum (Meghalaya), Ronald Singh (Manipur), Kunzang Bhutia (Sikkim), Bipin Singh (Manipur).

Bengaluru FC: Northeast Players

Udanta Singh (Manipur), Malsawmzuala (Mizoram), Lalthuammawia Ralte (Mizoram), Zohmingliana Ralte (Mizoram), Thongkhosiem Haokip (Manipur), Boithang Haokip (Manipur).

Chennaiyin FC: Northeast Players

Jeje Lalpekhlua (Mizoram), Jerry Lalrinzuala (Mizoram), Thoi Singh (Manipur), Dhanachandra Singh (Manipur).

Delhi Dynamos FC: Northeast Players

Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mizoram), Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte popularly known as Sena Ralte (Mizoram), Seityasen Singh (Manipur), Vinit Rai (Assam), David Ngaihte (Manipur).

FC Goa: Northeast Players

Chinglensana Singh (Manipur)

FC Pune City: Northeast Players

Lalchhuanmawia also known as Chhuantea Fanai (Mizoram), Isaac Vanmalsawma (Mizoram), Nim Dorjee Tamang (Sikkim).

Kerala Blasters FC: Northeast Players

Jackichand Singh (Manipur), Milan Singh (Manipur), Lalruatthara (Mizoram), Loken Meitei (Manipur), Samuel Shadap (Meghalaya), Pritam Kumar Singh (Manipur), Lalthakima (Mizoram), Siam Hanghal (Manipur).

Mumbai City FC: Northeast Players

Aiborlang Khongjee (Meghalaya), Pranjal Bhumij (Assam), Sanju Pradhan (Sikkim), Lalchhawnkima (Mizoram).

Jamshedpur FC: Northeast Players

Robin Gurung (Sikkim), Bikash Jairu (Sikkim), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Mizoram), Yumnam Raju (Manipur).