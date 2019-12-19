4th Governing Council meeting of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS), held at Itanagar

NET Bureau

The 4th Governing Council meeting of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS), held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu here today, resolved to constitute an Engineering Task Force to approve, monitor and certify all infrastructural projects of the institute henceforth.

The decision came in the wake of several ongoing projects of the institute being halted or slowed down due to various reasons including delay in approval of works by a committee constituted earlier for the purpose. It has been now proposed that Chief Engineer (Planning & Design) would head the Task Force for approval, monitoring and certification of work projects being implemented at TRIHMS.

Of the various infrastructures coming up at TRIHMS, it was informed that the Hospital Block-II is 70% complete which will transform it to a 500-bedded hospital and also house 12 operation theaters, 25-30 bedded ICU, CCU and NICU, 50 pay cabins and several other facilities. 70% of the academic block is also completed while a process is on to acquire a private building to house at least 250 students.

Delving on the progress of the state’s first medical college, its Director Dr Moji Jini informed the Governing Council Members that the first batch of 50 students are all into their second year MBBS and that preparations are on to induct new students for the second batch next year.

He informed that as per the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines, the college cannot increase its student intake capacity till it has completed four academic years. However, the college authorities have approached the new National Medical Commission (that has replaced MCI) to allow TRIHMS to increase its student intake capacity from the next session. DrJini said that the college is fully capable to take in 100 to 200 students per session.

DrJini also informed that since inception of TRIHMS, footfall of patients has increased manifold. He said the hospital’s OPD has recorded about 1000 patients per day at an average, three times more than that of earlier.

To cater to all types of patients, he however stressed on the need to establish PMR, Radiotherapy and Cancer wing and an Emergency & Trauma center besides procuring equipment like MRI, etc.

He informed TRIHMS is equipped with state-of-the-art Blood Component Separation unit, Echo Cardiograph machine along with a Cardiology department and ICU and CCU. The top-end SiemensCT Scan machine installed in the hospital, he revealed, is the second only acquired by any hospital in the country at the moment.

However, one of the statistics revealed by DrJini raised concerns of the governing council members including the Chief Minister and Health Minister AloLibang. TRIHMS records showed that besides old patients undergoing treatment, the number of new Cancer patients has increased to 1000 each passing year, which is alarming.

All members agreed on the urgent need for research and treatment of cancer by creating latest facilities at TRIHMS besides creating awareness amongst the citizens. Khandu observed that the number of new cancer patients every year would be more than 1000 as many would have gone outside the state for diagnosis and treatment and are not reflected in the records.