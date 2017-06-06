5 Amazing Foods on the Iftar Table for This Ramzan

Amir Rehan

Ramzan is that time of the year when Muslims all around the world keep their Roza, also known as the period of fasting. People get up at midnight to fill up their tummy before they start going on a fast which only ends after the (Azaan) from the mosque’s can be heard during sunset.

For such hard work you do get rewards as well in the form of all kinds of lavish and LAZEEZ KHANA. Well, there are a lot of them and we decided to pick the 5 unique one’s which you can try it out or make it yourself for iftaar.

Let’s get started, mate!

1. Combo of Blue Cheese with Stuffed Dates:

Source: www.castellocheese.com

Does the name already make you curious? Since blue cheese and dates can be quite a combination, make sure to tip in some parsley. The blue cheese is mashed and adds some walnuts to continue with the procedure. Once it is done, fill the dates with the cheese with the help of a spoon. You’re done. Voila!

2. Strawberry Kheer:

Source: Amir Rehan

This is an entirely new thing on the card. I somehow came to know about Strawberry kheer from my aunt and it was fascinating to see how it is prepared while my eyes were glued on this sweet thing. It is a mixture and combination of many things mashed up together. Pomegranate, milk, sugar, strawberry and fox nut are blended together to present you with an extraordinary kheer. Want some?

3. Chicken Shami Kabab:

Source: www.minahalal.com

If there’s no chicken item on an iftaar table, you are certainly missing out on something important. A Shami Kabab is a must to try out this Ramzan. All you need to do is, boil the chana dal with the chicken stuff. Later on add some mint, ginger, garlic, chilies and about 3 eggs to supports this.

Mix them in an ideal way and make it round shaped.

PS: You can have them with any kind of chutney for your taste buds.

4. Salty Seviyaan:

Source: www.wahgazab.com

Seviyaan with the addition up of peanuts and low on oil is something you need to check out. We have all tasted the sweet seviyaan but this one would make you want to munch on it for more. Additionally, you can add a bit of lemon on top of it to give a tangy feel.

5. Kabuli Pulao:

Source: www.hungryforever.com

Kabuli Pulao isn’t a dish that is very common. You require the art and the right ingredients to make it happen. This pulao is a mixture of raisins, nuts and needs a list of things in the form of yoghurt, ghee, onion, ginger and so on.

The set up of this pulao is more like a sweet dish and those not into spicy food would definitely prefer this. BON APPETIT!