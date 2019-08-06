5 dead, 11 hurt as massive blaze engulfs Zakir Nagar building Delhi

NET Bureau

At least five people were killed and 11 injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in southeast Delhi’s Zakir Nagar late on Monday night.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. At least 20 people were rescued from the spot. Two fire personnel have also been injured.

The fire broke out in a four-storey building in Zakir Nagar area of Delhi at 2.30 am. The incident took place when most of the residents of the area were fast asleep.

Soon after the incident, seven fire tenders rushed to spot and the fire was doused. The narrow lanes of the area posed a major challenge for rescue personnel to enter the area and the gutted building.

At least seven cars and eight motorcycles were reportedly gutted in the fire.

Dr Mala, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Holy Family Hospital said, “5 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in Pediatric ICU.”

Source: India Today