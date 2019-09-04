5 doctors of Assam’s tea garden hospitals resign following the killing of a doctor

NET Bureau

While doctors in Assam on Tuesday went on strike to protest the assault on a colleague at a tea garden that led to his death, tea estates in Assam are starring at exodus of doctor.

Doctors working in different tea garden hospitals of Upper Assam have started resigning in fear following lynching of 73-year-old physician Dr. Deben Dutta at Teok Tea Estate in Jorhat district recently.

According to information, a total of five doctors serving in various tea garden hospitals in Upper Assam have resigned following the incident of lynching.

The first physician, who resigned on Tuesday, is Dr. Nipun Karmakar, senior medical officer of Hunwal tea estate under McLeod Russel under Mariani in Jorhat district.

A senior district administration official confirmed Karmakar’s resignation and said there was a possibility of more such resignations as a sense of fear prevailed in the tea gardens following Dutta’s death.

But the tea management is yet to accept Karmakar’s resignation.

The second case of resignation is that of Dr Ajoy Kotoky, medical officer of Numaligarh tea estate under Jorhat Tea Company, who also resigned citing the prevailing situation in the tea gardens as the reason for his resignation.

The list of doctors, resigning from their jobs at different tea gardens, also included Dr Lopa Das, medical officer of Kakajan tea estate under Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited in Jorhat district.

Dr Munin Goswami, a visiting doctor to Dissoi tea estate, has also verbally communicated to the manager that he would not be visiting the garden in future as his family is feeling insecure.

Meanwhile, Ravi Baruah, a medical officer working in a tea estate at Dibrugarh also resigned following the incident of Dr Deben Dutta’s lynching.

Dr Ravi also urged other medical officers to quit and hold Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha responsible for allegedly encouraging such incidents.

Dr Ravi on his Facebook account has written that the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) has no words of condemnation for the heinous crime and frequent incidences of attempts of mob lynching of doctors as well as other tea garden executives.

Source: Northeast Now