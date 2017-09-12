5 Killed in Road Mishap in Tura

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan



Five persons, including 3 women and a minor died in a road mishap at Agalangre locality of Tura in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya on Monday, while nine others sustained grievous injuries.

The vehicle (tempo) from neighbouring Mancachar town of Assam was ferrying people for medical treatment at a hospital in Tura, when it lost control and collided in a steep hilly route.

A 3-month old, who was in the tempo during the tragedy was thrown off the vehicle, and the child is still to be located. The incident took place around 10:45 am near Meghalaya Home Guards compound.

Police said two died on spot, while three others died while undergoing treatment at Tura Civil Hospital. The tempo was carrying 14 passengers (mostly women and children) when the accident occurred, including children.

The deceased were from the village of Bengarbhita, Kalapani under Mankachar PS in South Salmara in Assam. The deceased have been identified as Salima Khatun, 35, Sajeda Begum, 30, Saher Ali, 45, Abdullah Hussain, 3 and Kunsun Begum, 50.

The injured victims have been identified as Ayub Hussain, 7, Saidur Islam, 7, Sahiul Islam, 3, Jahanora Khatun, 35, Alimuddin Sheikh, 29, Asaf Ali, 70, Sahima Begum, 30, Mazima Bibi, 28 and Moifful Begum, 3.

SP of West Garo Hills Raghuvendra Kumar said, “The occupants of the tempo were on their way to Holy Cross Hospital and lost thier way and went to steep gradient road of Agilanggre, where the tempo speeded up due to break failure lost control and hit electric pole then unto a boundary wall, due to which the impact was severe”.

Kumar informed that preliminary investigation suggest primary cause as break failure, contributory cause is overloaded vehicle. “A high level probe has been ordered regarding road safety and accordingly stringent measures will be instituted based on the outcomes of enquiry report”, the SP added.