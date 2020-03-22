5 things to do at home on Janta Curfew

NET Bureau

As we all know today the entire nation is observing ‘Janta Curfew’ as instructed by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

In case you are one of those who had plans all planned out for this sunday and had to cancel because of the curfew, then don’t be sad. There are lots of things that you can still do at home and divert yourself from the party you missed. However, it is advisable not to plan any unnecessary outing, not only today but, till the time the outbreak continues.

1. Make a Gratitude Journal



A gratitude journal is a journal where you write the things you are grateful for in your life. Now, it may sometimes seem that you have nothing great to be grateful about. Don’t you feel grateful for the roof over your head when you see people sleeping on the streets irrespective of the weather? Have you ever noticed how depressed is your friend who is unemployed? Don’t you feel lucky that you atleast have a job. You may be living a life that thousands are dreaming of perhaps. Start with small things then move on to the bigger ones. It is also psychologicaly proven that writing a gratitude journal keeps you in a good mood. So why not give it a try!

2. Talk to your family

When was the last time you watched a movie on TV sitting on the couch with your family? Having hard time remembering?

In today’s time we have become so mechanical, that emotions and bonding often get overshadowed. Today is a great opportunity to rejuvenate the lost bond. Sit together for lunch with your family and do not forget to keep the phone aside. Talk about what’s going on in one another’s life. You’ll be blown away to know how much you have missing out on.

3. DIYs

Do it Yourself(DIY) crafts and projects are an amazing way to explore with your creativity. You do not need too many fancy materials. You can make a lot of useful things just out of scratch. In case you are having trouble getting started then you can check Youtube which is full of tutorial videos with basic materials like newspaper and cardboards. Go awaken your creative spirit!

4. Make a Video

Yes, take your phone and make a video content of anything worth sharing with the people. You can start with something you are really go od at. If you have an amazing voice, just make a video of you singing and post it online. If you are the Gordon Ramsay if your house then just make a video of a recipe and share it on YouTube or other social media platforms. In case you think there’s nothing worthy about you to be shared(which just cannot be true), even then you can share your opinion, views about something or even a funny or touching anecdote. Don’t forget to smile on the camera

5. Netflix

In case you do not want to do any of the things mentioned above, you are super lazy and nothing is cheering you up then Netflix can be your last resort. Netflix is full of binge-worthy TV series interesting enough to keep you hooked for the entire day. Some suggestions are- Dark, Money Heist, Riblverdale, Love Death and Robots, Locke and Key, Sherlock etc. So, grab a bowl of popcorn and get started for the day!