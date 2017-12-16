5 Years of Nirbhaya Gang Rape, at a Glance

NET Bureau
Today, i.e. December 16, 2017 marks the fifth year of gang-rape of a paramedical student—Jyoti. The gruesome act triggered nation-wide protests which finally led to the formation of new laws on crime against women in India.
Remembering, Jyoti aka Nirbhaya, on the fifth anniversary Northeast Today brings a fore some developments related to Nirbhaya gang rape case.
- On 16 Dec 2012, Jyoti Singh a 23yr. old female physiotherapy intern gets raped in Munirka, in South Delhi. She was accompanied by a male friend Awindra Pratap Pandey who was also brutally beaten.
- Jyoti breathes her last on 29 December 2012 at Singapore where she was taken for an emergency treatment.
- The accused convicts were Ram Singh, Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Mohammad Afroz, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur.
- Ram Singh passes away at Tihar Jail on 11 March 2013, possibly due to suicide.
- Mohammad Afroz, the juvenile defendant was sentenced three years of imprisonment in a reform jail considering he was 17 years and 6 months old. He was later released on 20th Dec 2015.
- The accused were found guilty according to the trial on 10 Sept 2013
- In Dec 2013, Nirbhaya Trust was established by the victim’s family.
- On 4 March 2015 BBC’s documentary titled India’s Daughter based on this incident was broadcasted in the UK.
- On May 5, 2017 The Supreme Court of India passed death sentence to the four convicts.